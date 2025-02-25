DHS Secretary Noem Says She Discovered Some Officials ‘Tipping Off’ Illegals About Deportation Plans: ‘They Will Be Fired’

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (L) and White House ‘border czar’ Tom Homan walk on the grounds of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:09 PM – Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Fox News‘ “Hannity” program on Monday that she had discovered a number of officials that were informing illegal aliens about the agency’s deportation operations—essentially assisting them in their escape or hiding.



Nevertheless, those “leakers” have now been fired, according to Noem.

Advertisement

Host Sean Hannity: “Do you have an update?… Are we finding any of the people that are responsible for tipping off these gang members or cartel members that are in the country illegally and hence putting ICE officials lives in jeopardy because they lose the element of surprise? Any update in terms of who’s been tipping them off?” DHS Secretary Noem: “Absolutely, Sean. I have found some leakers. We are continuing to get more. They will be fired. There will be consequences, and remember, when they leak information to the press in order to blow one up, they are putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy. They are risking their lives and putting families in the position where they have to live without those individuals any further. So you bet, we have used every tactic that we have. If you remember, we talked just last week about how I’m using polygraphs to go after and to really interview these folks. Because we are a national security agency, I have that tool I can use, also looking at their emails, looking at their communications, and it’s amazing how these bureaucrats who have an agenda to stop the work that we’re doing to bring safety to America, how they will sell each other down the river if it’s just to protect themselves.” “So don’t worry; I am doing everything to find these leakers and to get rid of them so that we can do our work and our law enforcement officers and agents can do it safely.”

Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s border czar, disclosed earlier this month that another ICE raid in Aurora, Colorado, had been compromised by a “leak.”

ICE agents were only able to apprehend 30 illegal aliens, including one member of the Tren de Aragua gang, out of the 100 that the agency was targeting at that particular time.

Echoing Homan’s assertions, Noem expressed that she had cause to believe “corrupt” FBI agents had unlawfully disseminated the details of the planned raids. Earlier this month, Homan also highlighted that the office of Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove believed that it had located the leak’s origin.

Anyone who divulges such sensitive information “that jeopardizes the lives of our great men and women in law enforcement” will face consequences, Attorney General Pam Bondi warned previously.

Additionally, harboring an illegal alien(s) is a criminal offense in the U.S. It involves knowingly providing shelter, transportation, or other means of concealment to an unauthorized immigrant.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem have sent a clear message to illegal aliens: Do not come to our country. You will not be allowed in. And if you get in, we will hunt you down and deport you,” the DHS announced.

The DHS has not yet provided anymore details on how many leaks have been identified.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!