Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer Dead At 58

(Photo via; Atlanta Police Foundation)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:55 PM – Sunday, September 8, 2024

Waffle House CEO and President Walt Ehmer has died at age 58.

Advertisement

The Atlanta Police Foundation announced Ehmer’s passing in a post on Facebook.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House and a beloved member of the Atlanta Police Foundation’s Board of Trustees,” they stated.

“Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety, and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta. His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed,” the continued.

The board of directors for Waffle House also issued a statement where he mentioned that Ehmer died after a long illness.

“He will be greatly missed by his entire Waffle House family,” the statement said.

Based on information from Georgia Tech University, his alma mater, Ehmer joined Waffle House in 1992 and quickly rose to senior leadership, becoming president of the company in 2002 and subsequently adding the titles of CEO and chairman.

According to reports, Ehmer is survived by his three children.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!