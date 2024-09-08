Kendrick Lamar To Headline The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

12:58 PM – Sunday, September 8, 2024

Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans in 2025.

On Sunday, the NFL along with Apple Music and Roc Nation announced that Lamar would lead the halftime show at the Caesars Superdome on February 9th, 2025.

Lamar, 37, said he’s looking forward to bringing hip-hop to the NFL’s championship game.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar said in a statement. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

The rapper performed as a guest artist with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Eminem at the Super Bowl in 2022.

From the release of his debut album “good kid, m.A.A.d city” in 2012, Lamar has seen enormous success. Since then, he has won 17 Grammy Awards, and for his album “DAMN” from 2017, he became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize.

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” the rapper’s most recent album, was made available in 2022. Alongside Future and Metro Boomin, he was featured on the song “Like That,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year for three weeks.

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said that Lamar is a “once-in-a-generation” artist and performer.

“His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision,” Jay-Z said. “He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as the co-executive producer of the halftime show. The creative direction of Lamar’s performance will be provided by pgLang, which is a creative company founded by Lamar himself and Dave Free.

“Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop,” said Seth Dudowsky, the head of music at the NFL.

