VP Vance Says India-Pakistan Conflict Is ‘None Of Our Business’ Following Trump’s Offer Of Assistance

12:12 PM – Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Vice President JD Vance explained his perspective on the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, asserting that the dispute between the two nations is, at its core, “fundamentally none of our business.”

On Thursday, Vance suggested to Fox News’ Martha McCallum on “The Story” program that the U.S. should not intervene in the South Asia strife.

“We can’t control these countries,” Vance said. “We’re not going to get involved in the middle of a war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it.”

The GOP vice president’s comments follow after President Donald Trump initially offered his help to repair relations between the two countries.

“Oh, it’s so terrible. My position is, I get along with both,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop. And hopefully they can stop now. They’ve got a tit-for-tat, so hopefully they can stop now. But I know both. We get along with both countries very well. Good relationships with both. And I want to see it stop. And if I can do anything to help I will. I will be there as well.”

However, Vance’s reaction differed, calling for both counties to de-escalate the tension themselves, while noting that the U.S. should not expect this to devolve into a nuclear conflict. He also added that the U.S. has no power to tell either nations what to do.

“America can’t tell the Indians to lay down their arms. We can’t tell the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. And so we’re going to continue to pursue this thing through diplomatic channels. Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict,” he stated.

India launched a major military operation against Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir, a region administered by Pakistan as a nominally self-governing entity that constitutes the western portion of the Kashmir region on Tuesday.

Indian officials noted that the reason for the attacks was to weaken areas of “terrorist infrastructure” after men with firearms massacred 26 tourists in Pahalgam, in Indian-controlled Kashmir, last month. Many have called it “the deadliest assault” on Indian civilians in recent years. Nonetheless, Pakistan claimed that they had held no responsibility in the murderous rampage.

