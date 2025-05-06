India Confirms Launching Strikes On 9 Sites In Pakistan, Citing ‘Terrorist Infrastructure’

Indian security forces patrol a road near Dal Lake in Srinagar, India, on May 6, 2025. (Photo by BASIT ZARGAR/Middle east images/AFP via Getty Images)

India launched a major military operation against Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir, a region administered by Pakistan as a nominally self-governing entity that constitutes the western portion of the Kashmir region.

Indian officials noted that the reason for the attacks was to weaken areas of “terrorist infrastructure.”

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, also referred to as Pakistani Kashmir, has historically been the subject of a dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947. Although Kashmir is controlled, in part, by both India and Pakistan, both sides claim it as their own territory.

Locals told the media that they suddenly heard a round of loud explosions in several nearby areas, with power being blacked out in Muzaffarabad.

“A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the Indian government said in a statement. “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it continued.

According to broadcaster ARY, a spokesman for Pakistan’s military told a local media outlet that India had attacked Pakistan with missiles in three separate places, anticipating them to respond.

The major development also comes as tensions have begun to increase since the attack on Hindu tourists in the Indian-controlled Kashmir region in April.

Men with firearms massacred 26 tourists in Pahalgam, in Indian-controlled Kashmir, last month. Many have called it “the deadliest assault” on Indian civilians in recent years. Nonetheless, Pakistan claimed that they had held no responsibility in the murderous rampage.

Both countries have nuclear-armed military weapons.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

