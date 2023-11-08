Virginia Democrats Sweep Legislative Elections

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin greets voters and their children while campaigning at Piney Branch Elementary School November 7, 2023 in Bristow, Virginia. With control of Virginia’s General Assembly at stake, results of the day’s voting could potentially impact the commonwealth’s abortion policies as well as the national political future of Youngkin. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Virginia Democrats dealt a major blow to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s hope for a GOP trifecta.

Democrats in the “Old Dominion” swept Tuesday’s elections, taking full control of the General Assembly after two years. They took control of 51 seats in the House of Delegates, which was enough to give them a majority in the 100-seat chamber.

This comes after Youngkin (R-Va.) eagerly hit the campaign trail, exerting energy, funds, and political capital to try and secure the GOP trifecta.

“It’s official: there will be absolutely no abortion ban legislation sent to Glenn Youngkin’s desk for the duration of his term in office, period, as we have thwarted MAGA Republicans’ attempt to take total control of our government and our bodies,” Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke said in a statement referencing Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Virginia was one of four states to hold election races this year.

Experts now believe after the Democrat election wins on Tuesday that this could help shape the Democrat party for the 2024 elections as they are expected to prioritize abortion rights in their campaigns.

“This is a huge sign of Democrats’ continued momentum heading into 2024. With so much on the line, voters showed up at the ballot box and sent the GOP a stark warning — betting big on the MAGA agenda doesn’t fly with everyday Americans, and it will cost them once again in 2024,” Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said of Virginia’s results in a statement.

Youngkin also mentioned how he would be able to work with Democrats by collaborating to “get things done” in the state of Virginia.

“I think there’s always a place for common sense, and we’ve been able to get things done” during the past two years of divided government, Youngkin said, before pivoting to a criticism of Democrats as lacking a vision for the future and being “the party of fear.”

When it came to abortion, Virginia GOP candidates in the most competitive swing districts campaigned on Youngkin’s proposed 15-week abortion ban, with exceptions for rape, incest, and if a birth threatens a mothers’ own life.

