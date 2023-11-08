Report: ‘Most’ Americans Support Netanyahu’s Call To Reject A Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) speak to the media following talks at the Chancellery on March 16, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

1:00 PM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The majority of Americans have backed Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his decision to deny calls for a ceasefire in relation to the IDF’s retaliation attacks on Gaza that remain continuous due to Hamas’s refusal to free all Israeli and American hostages, according to a report.

Advertisement

“Well, there’ll be no cease-fire, general cease-fire in Gaza without the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu declared.

According to a Rasmussen Reports national survey, most American citizens favor Netanyahu, with over two-thirds agreeing with his decision to reject requests for a ceasefire in Gaza without the release of all hostages.

In the survey, it was determined that 54% of likely United States voters have a “favorable” view of Netanyahu, including 28% with a “very favorable” impression.

However, 31% view Netanyahu “unfavorably,” including 15% with a “very unfavorable” view. Another 15% of voters said that they were “not sure.”

The report was administered between October 31st and November 2nd, with 995 likely U.S. Voters participating.

Additionally, U.S. authorities have been calling on Israel to proceed with a “humanitarian pause,” which is a temporary break in fighting. President Biden had a discussion with Netanyahu where they spoke about the possibility of establishing “tactical pauses,” which refer to a leader-directed break in the operation.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu indicated in a recent interview that tactical pauses could potentially happen in the future of the conflict.

“As far as tactical little pauses — an hour here, an hour there — we’ve had them before. I suppose we’ll check the circumstances in order to enable the goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages to leave. But I don’t think there’s going to be a general cease-fire,” Netanyahu stated.

Israel’s prime minister had rejected the possibility of a temporary cease-fire previously, following the meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had suggested the issue of a “humanitarian pause.”

“I made clear that we are continuing full force and that Israel refuses a temporary cease-fire which does not include the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu said last week.

Netanyahu also emphasized that Israel is attempting to reduce the amount of civilian deaths as much as possible.

“Well, we’re taking that into consideration. Believe me when there’s no one who wants to get our hostages back more than us,” Netanyahu said. “I think that it’s important to understand that there is no way to defeat terrorists embedded in the civilian population without going as targeted away as you can against the terrorists.”

“But there’ll be unfortunately, these civilian casualties. We’ll do — again and again, I say — we will do everything in our power to reduce that,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!