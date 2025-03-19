Virginia: Armed Man At CIA Headquarters Sparks Massive Police Response

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
11:40 AM – Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Police responded with a heavy presence near CIA headquarters in Virginia after reports of a man with a gun making threats outside.
According to Fairfax County Police, authorities shut down part of Dolley Madison Blvd in both directions due to the incident in McLean on Wednesday.
Responding agencies included a SWAT team, Arlington County and Fairfax County officials.
“There is an ongoing incident that law enforcement is currently responding to outside CIA Headquarters,” a CIA spokesperson said. “Additional details will be made available as appropriate.”
Fox News reported that a sergeant with Fairfax County Police told the outlet that police are assisting CIA Police outside CIA headquarters.
This is a developing story; Check back for updates.
