Musk: ‘They Basically Want To Kill Me Because I’m Stopping Their Fraud’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:01 PM – Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Donald Trump ally and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk recently stated that his life may be in danger due to exposing the mass amounts of waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government.

Musk’s comments came during a Fox News appearance with Sean Hannity on Tuesday night.

“It’s really come as quite a shock to me that there is this level of, really, hatred and violence from the left,” he stated. “I always thought that the left, you know, Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring, and yet they’re burning down cars, firebombing dealerships, they’re firing bullets into dealerships, they’re smashing up Teslas. Tesla is a peaceful company. We’ve never done anything harmful,” Musk stated.

“I think there are larger forces at work as well. I mean, who’s funding and who’s coordinating it — because this is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this,” he continued.

“It turns out when you take away people’s, you know, the money that they’re receiving fraudulently, they get very upset. And they basically want to kill me because I’m stopping their fraud, and they want to hurt Tesla because we’re stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they’re bad people. Bad people do bad things.”

Meanwhile, DOGE has claimed to have found $115 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal government.

The figure stems from a combination of canceling contract leases and halting fraudulent payments while also canceling grants.

The largest sum of savings reportedly stems from the General Services Administration, the Education Department, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

DOGE has also found large amounts of questionable taxpayer dollars funneled into USAID, which focuses on foreign assistance programs while the national debt sits at over $36 trillion.

“The cost of our debt has gotten so high that just the interest payments on the debt exceed the entire military budget,” Musk stated. “And it was just growing out of control. So, the country was going bankrupt.”

“A country’s no different from a person,” Musk added. “If a country overspends and doesn’t spend wisely, just like a person, a country will go bankrupt.”

