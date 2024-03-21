Venezuelan Migrant Uses TikTok to Teach Squatting, Property Seizure

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:24 PM – Thursday, March 21, 2024

A popular “TikTok celebrity” who purportedly entered the country illegally from Venezuela has encouraged individuals to use their “right to squatter’s rights” in the U.S. by teaching his 500,000 followers how to “invade” vacant homes and other people’s property.

At one point, Leonel Moreno, the TikToker, claimed in the video that he has “African friends” who have “already taken about seven homes.”

The Venezuelan national, who is said to reside in a Columbus, Ohio, suburb, stated that “if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it” in accordance with legislation.

Moreno seems to be referring to “squatter’s rights,” which permit the unauthorized reoccupation of property under specific conditions without the owner’s permission.

On TikTok, the video has amassed around 4 million views so far.

The influencer, who resides with his partner and their infant daughter, claims that “invading” vacant homes is the only option for his fellow migrants to escape homelessness and avoid being a “public burden.”

Moreno’s video incited fury from a slew of TikTok users.

Squatting has become a serious problem in the U.S. in recent years, particularly in Democrat-led areas like New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

“Pretty sure this is illegal and I feel like he’s encouraging others to engage in illegal activities,” one user commented.

Last month, he also made headlines when he urged his followers to back 15-year-old Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa, an illegal immigrant who was charged as an adult with attempted murder after he reportedly shot a tourist in Times Square and opened fire on police officers.

