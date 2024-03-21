U.S. Submits Draft Resolution To UN Calling For Ceasefire, Release Of Hostages In Israel-Hamas War

Flags of Israel and the US are hung up along streets by the Jerusalem municipality on July 10, 2022, ahead of US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Israel. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

2:55 PM – Friday, March 21, 2024

The United States has submitted a draft resolution to the U.N. security council calling for an immediate ceasefire and for the release of hostages in the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

During an interview on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes the resolution would send a strong signal to Israel.

However, the U.S. diplomat also affirmed that the Biden administration stands with the foreign nation and its right to defend itself to ensure an attack like October 7th never happens again.

Blinken cautioned Israel about its plans for Rafah and claimed the U.S. will present alternatives to a potential invasion.

“We have to have a chance to talk to the Israelis about this, but as I said, what we don’t want to see is a major ground operation because we don’t see how that can be done without doing terrible harm to civilians,” Blinken said. “But at the same time, it is imperative to do something about Hamas, because Hamas has brought nothing but death and destruction to Palestinians.”

Blinken also stressed that the quickest path to ending civilian suffering in Gaza is for Hamas to release its hostages and reach a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!