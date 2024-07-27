Vance: We Need To Stand Up For Parents, Foster ‘Culture Of Life’

“We have to ask ourselves, Megyn, why do we have masking of toddlers years after the pandemic ended?” Vance asked Megyn Kelly. “Why do we have the Harris campaign coming out this very morning, Megyn, and saying that we should not have the child tax credit, which lowers tax rates for parents of young children? It’s because they have become anti-family and anti-kid and I’m proud to stand up for parents and I hope that parents out there recognize that I’m a guy that wants to fight for you.”

Vance went on to say that he wants to fight for policies that promote starting families and accommodate working parents, hoping they’ll foster a “culture of life.”

