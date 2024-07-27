Vance: We Need To Stand Up For Parents, Foster ‘Culture Of Life’

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: Trump's pick for Vice President, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
OAN Staff Jacob Miller
11:56 AM – Saturday, July 27, 2024

Vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance has cleared up his “childless cat lady” comment that is at the heart of a flurry of attacks from the left.

During an interview on Friday, Vance said he wasn’t attacking women who can’t have kids or people who don’t want them.

He stressed that his comment was intended to be a tongue-and-cheek jab at the Democrat party’s growing anti-family platform.

“We have to ask ourselves, Megyn, why do we have masking of toddlers years after the pandemic ended?” Vance asked Megyn Kelly. “Why do we have the Harris campaign coming out this very morning, Megyn, and saying that we should not have the child tax credit, which lowers tax rates for parents of young children? It’s because they have become anti-family and anti-kid and I’m proud to stand up for parents and I hope that parents out there recognize that I’m a guy that wants to fight for you.”

Vance went on to say that he wants to fight for policies that promote starting families and accommodate working parents, hoping they’ll foster a “culture of life.”

