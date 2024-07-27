Ronny Jackson Responds To Wray Claims, Says Trump Was Hit By Bullet And Director Is ‘Wrong’ 

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:45 AM – Saturday, July 27, 2024

Representative Ronny Jackson has stated that FBI Director Christopher Wray was “wrong” by implying that former President Donald Trump was hit by anything other than a bullet.

Advertisement

On Friday, Jackson (R-Texas), Trump’s former physician, posted a letter on Truth Social regarding Wray’s comments on Trump’s attempted assassination.

“During the Congressional Hearing two days ago, FBI Director Christopher Wray suggested that it could be a bullet, shrapnel, or glass,” Jackson wrote. “There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet. Congress should correct the record as confirmed by both the hospital and myself. Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else.”

Jackson also mentioned his experience serving as a combat physician in the U.S. Navy.

He continues stating that Butler Memorial Hospital, where Trump was sent immediately following the incident, “evaluated and treated [Trump] for a ‘Gunshot Wound to the Right Ear.’”

“Based on my direct observations of the injury, my relevant clinical background, and my significant experience evaluating and treating patients with similar wounds, I completely concur with the initial assessment and treatment provided by the doctors and nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital on the day of the shooting,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, Wray testified in front of Congress and suggested that something other than a bullet could have struck the president’s ear.

“I think with respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, hit his ear,” Wray said.

After Wray’s comment, Trump took on Truth Social to respond to the director’s suggestion.

“FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘uneventful’—wrong!”!” Trump wrote. “The hospital called it a ‘bullet wound to the ear,’ and that is what it was. No wonder the once-storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!”

The FBI said that they are still analyzing the shell found near Trump’s stage to assess what grazed his ear.

“This was a heinous attack, and the FBI is devoting enormous resources to learn everything possible about the shooter and what led to his act of violence,” the bureau said. “The FBI’s Shooting Reconstruction Team continues to examine evidence from the scene, including bullet fragments, and the investigation remains ongoing.”

On July 13th, Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, killing one and injuring others, including the former president.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!