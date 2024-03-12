Uvalde Police Chief Resigns Amid Report On Robb Elementary School Shooting

A memorial is seen surrounding the Robb Elementary School sign following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

3:15 PM -Tuesday, March 12, 2024

The Uvalde, Texas, police chief officially announced his resignation on Tuesday, which comes days after a City Council report cleared several officers involved in the response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School, which resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults.

“After much contemplation and consideration, I believe it is time for me to embark on a new chapter in my career,” Chief Daniel Rodriguez said in a statement.

“I have had the privilege of serving the City of Uvalde and its residents for the past 26 years, and it has been an honor to lead the dedicated men and women of our police department,” he continued.

During the shooting, Rodriguez was on vacation in Arizona when a teenage gunman entered a fourth-grade classroom slaughtering 21 total people.

The resignation will be effective on April 6th.

“The city of Uvalde is grateful to Chief Rodriguez for his 26 years of service to our community and we wish him the best as he pursues new career opportunities,” Mayor Cody Smith said in a statement.

In a Uvalde City Council report released last week, law enforcement involved in the shooting were cleared of wrongdoing regarding the May 24th, 2022, mass shooting even though analysis revealed that law enforcement waited 77 minutes for tactical gear to arrive while students remained locked in the classroom.

Additionally, 17 others were injured and the shooter was killed following a confrontation with police.

Meanwhile, parents and family members affected by the tragedy disagreed with the findings from the report.

