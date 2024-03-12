PETA Demands White House Officials Switch ‘Eggs For Potatoes’ At Annual Easter Egg Event

B| (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) F| (Photo by Yann Schreiber / AFP) (Photo by YANN SCHREIBER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:03 PM – Tuesday, March 12, 2024

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is urging the White House to swap chicken eggs for potatoes at their annual Easter Egg Roll this year.

The controversial organization wrote in a letter to First Lady Jill Biden that it wants to “suggest an appealing way to modernize the White House Easter Egg Roll,” which is set for April 1st on the South Lawn.

“Instead of promoting the deleterious factory farming and slaughter industries, will you please initiate the annual White House Potato Roll?” the letter from PETA President Ingrid Newkirk states.

She continued, stating that a ”potato roll” would not “exploit any sentient beings and would encourage empathy and kindness to animals while supporting potato farmers in the U.S.”

“Potatoes are the most popular vegetable in the country and can be safely dyed, allowing for spectacular traditional activities, such as rolling them, seeking for them, and decorating them. You could even hold potato sack races and games of hot potato!” the letter said.

The group has also previously pushed Biden to utilize “reusable plastic or wooden eggs — or even lovely painted rocks or egg-shaped balls.”

