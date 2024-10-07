Utah State Women’s Volleyball Forfeits After Being Scheduled To Compete Against Trans Athlete: ‘Keep Men Out Of Women’s Sports’

Selina Soule and Alanna Smith, two former Connecticut high school track athletes, speak during an “Our Bodies, Our Sports” rally for the 50th anniversary of Title IX at Freedom Plaza on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:38 PM – Monday, October 7, 2024

The Utah State Aggies women’s volleyball team became the fourth squad to forfeit in a scheduled match against San Jose State University (SJSU), due to one of the team’s volleyball players being a biological male student who identifies as a transgender woman.

The school issued a statement, saying it would not be competing in its October 23rd volleyball match at SJSU.

“The University will abide by Mountain West Conference policy regarding how this match is recorded,” the statement said.

This makes Utah State the fourth team to forfeit a match with SJSU so far this season. Southern Utah, Boise State., and the University of Wyoming have already canceled their matches with San Jose State. None of the three schools previously provided a reason behind the forfeit other than understanding the consequences to their win-loss records.

However, when Boise State forfeited its match with SJSU, the NCAA provided the outlet OutKick with a statement in response.

“College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America, and the NCAA members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition for all student-athletes in all NCAA championships.”

Blare Fleming, a transgender redshirt senior at SJSU, has been at the center of the controversial forfeits. Meanwhile, SJSU is also undefeated this season, and Fleming, at 6-foot-1 inches tall, has played a vital part in their winning streak.

Meanwhile, Brooke Slusser, Fleming’s teammate, joined former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines and other female athletes who are suing the NCAA over policies regarding transgender athletes, claiming the current system is ruining the integrity of women’s sports and putting them at risk for physical harm.

Gaines also commended Boise State’s athletic department and everyone involved in the decision to forfeit its match.

“This kind of unity is what I (and many others who have worked far longer than me) have been pushing for over the past two years,” Gaines tweeted. “The gender ideology house of cards is crumbling, and it’s a glorious sight.”

Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives Mike Schultz also commended the Utah State Aggies and southern Utah women’s volleyball teams.

“We stand behind you and are cheering you on!” he wrote on X. “Thank you for standing up for not only yourselves, but for women across the country – current and future generations! It’s time for the NCAA to take action to protect our female athletes and preserve women’s sports. Thank you to the athletes and the universities for doing what’s right!”

Slusser explained that she joined Gaines and others in the lawsuit against the NCAA because she was not previously aware that Fleming was a biological man, despite sharing rooms together on team trips.

“Brooke estimates that Fleming’s spikes were traveling upward of 80 mph, which was faster than she had ever seen a woman hit a volleyball,” Slusser’s complaint said, via the Cowboy State Daily. “The girls were doing everything they could to dodge Fleming’s spikes but still could not fully protect themselves.” “I stand with the students, coaches and leadership at (Southern Utah and Utah State) in their decision to forgo their women’s volleyball matches against San Jose State,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah.) wrote on social media. “It is essential that we preserve a space for women to compete fairly and safely.”

