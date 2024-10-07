SCOTUS Declines To Hear Biden Admin. Appeal In Texas Abortion Case

The Guardian or Authority of Law, created by sculptor James Earle Fraser, rests on the side of the U.S. Supreme Court on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge

12:47 PM –Monday, October 7, 2024

The Supreme Court of the United States has declined to hear a case that could have clarified whether state abortion bans conflict with a federal emergency care law.

In a decision on Monday, the court left in place a lower court ruling which had sided with Texas and found that the Biden administration’s emergency care law was improperly issued.

The dispute between Texas and the administration centered around whether or not the federal law requires hospitals to perform abortions in emergency situations, such as if necessary to stabilize a patient’s condition.

The administration argued that Texas’ law was too restrictive but a lower court found no direct dispute with federal law. The Lone Star State bans abortion in most cases but allows the procedure when the life of the mother is at risk.

