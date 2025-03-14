USPS Partners With Elon Musk’s DOGE Team For Reform, Plans To Cut 10K Jobs

A US Postal Service (USPS) post office is near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, on February 5, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:12 AM – Friday, March 14, 2025

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced to Congress that he signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with hopes that DOGE will help provide assistance to the downward agency as it begins to address “big problems.”

USPS, which is an independent government agency with 635,000 employees that lost $9.5 billion last year, has been exempt from DOGE-directed federal employee reductions.

In a letter to Congress, DeJoy acknowledged that the Postal Service has a “broken business model that was not financially sustainable without critically necessary and core change.” “Fixing a broken organization that had experienced close to $100 billion in losses and was projected to lose another $200 billion, without a bankruptcy proceeding, is a daunting task,” DeJoy wrote. “Fixing a heavily legislated and overly regulated organization as massive, important, cherished, misunderstood and debated as the United States Postal Service, with such a broken business model, is even more difficult.”

The DOGE department will assist USPS with tackling “big problems” at the $78-billion-a-year agency, which has struggled to stay above water in recent years. The new agreement will look to help the Postal Service identify and achieve “further efficiencies.”

The independent agency listed some of the problems including, mismanagement of the agency’s retirement assets and Workers’ Compensation Program, as well as several regulatory requirements that the letter described as “restricting normal business practice.”

“This is an effort aligned with our efforts, as while we have accomplished a great deal, there is much more to be done,” DeJoy wrote.

However, opposition fear that the agreement will have negative ramifications and that the cuts will be felt across the country. Representative Gerald Connolly (D-Va.), who was sent the letter, said turning over the Postal Service to DOGE would result in it being undermined and privatized.

“The only thing worse for the Postal Service than DeJoy’s ‘Delivering for America’ plan is turning the service over to Elon Musk and DOGE so they can undermine it, privatize it, and then profit off Americans’ loss,” Connolly said in a statement.

He added: “This capitulation will have catastrophic consequences for all Americans – especially those in rural and hard to reach areas – who rely on the Postal Service every day to deliver mail, medications, ballots, and more. Reliable mail delivery can’t just be reserved for MAGA supporters and Tesla owners.”

The National Association of Letter Carriers President Brian L. Renfroe said in a statement in response that they are open to anyone’s help with addressing some of the agency’s biggest problems but stood firmly against a move that would privatize the Postal Service.

“Common-sense solutions are what the Postal Service needs, not privatization efforts that will threaten 640,000 postal employees’ jobs, 7.9 million jobs tied to our work, and the universal service every American relies on daily,” he said.

Currently, USPS employs around 640,000 employees tasked with making deliveries, from inner cities to rural areas.

Meanwhile, the independent agency is planning on cutting 10,000 workers in the next 30 days through a voluntary early-retirement program announced in January, according to the letter.

The agency previously announced plans to cut its operating costs by at least $3.5 billion annually. In 2021, the agency cut 30,000 workers.

As the agency continues to struggle financially, due to the decline of first-class mail, it has fought off calls from President Donald Trump and others that it be privatized.

Last month, Trump said he may put USPS under the control of the Department of Commerce in what would be an executive branch takeover.

