President Trump Honors ‘Heroic’ Service Dogs On K-9 Veterans Day

K-9 police officers lay a rose in remembrance of fallen K-9 police dogs during the National Police K9 Memorial Service at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2023. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:54 AM – Friday, March 14, 2025

On Thursday, President Donald Trump issued a statement honoring National K-9 Veterans Day, which celebrates dogs for their critical role in assisting first responders and service members.

“Dogs are not only man’s best friend, offering companionship and loyalty, but also guardians, instinctively protecting their loved ones with unwavering devotion,” Trump wrote.

“On National K-9 Veterans Day, the First Lady and I join our Nation in honoring the dedicated service of those working dogs serving alongside our military and law enforcement to defend our citizens and our Homeland,” he continued.

The K-9 Corps was established on March 13th, 1942, following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The 13th of March is now recognized as National K-9 Veterans Day, honoring over 50,000 police and military dogs on active duty service, along with those that have served in the past.

“These heroic dogs use their unique abilities to perform a variety of critical functions that help reduce the dangers posed to our men and women in uniform. From carrying messages and laying telegraph wire to detecting explosives and acting as guard and patrol dogs, MWDs (Military Working Dogs) have a storied history of assisting the world’s greatest fighting force in carrying out their missions.”

President Trump honored notable K-9’s like Conan, who played a role in the operation that led to the death of terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Conan, a military working dog from 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta, played a key role in eliminating Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi—the world’s number one terrorist leader. Conan chased the terrorist into a dead-end tunnel where, trapped, he met his rightful demise. Many of our bravest and most adept military personnel were involved in the raid that brought this evil ISIS leader to justice, and Conan bravely worked by their side.”

“Thanks to Conan, no American personnel were lost in the operation, further demonstrating the vital role K-9s play in safeguarding our national security,” Trump added.

Additionally, the White House posted a photo of Conan alongside President Trump in the Oval Office from his first term. Conan was also previously awarded with a medal and a plaque for his efforts.

“After Conan retired, he was adopted by his former handler and, after many years of pleasant walks and peaceful naps, he passed away in 2023,” Trump’s message stated.

“There was also Cairo, a member of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team Six, who participated in the raid on Osama Bin Laden; and Rex, who saved countless lives by detecting explosives in combat in Iraq,” the message continued. “These dogs, along with so many others, exemplify extraordinary courage and dedication to supporting our military service personnel.”

“As a Nation, we will continue to support our working dogs who loyally protect the American people and our way of life.”

