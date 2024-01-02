USA Boxing’s New Policy Allows Biological Men To Compete Against Female Boxers

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:16 PM – Tuesday, January 2, 2024

USA Boxing introduced a new policy that will allow biological men who identify as transgender women to athletically compete against women.

The new policy states that male boxers who “transition into womanhood” can compete in the female category as long as they are over the age of 18, they verbally state their new gender identity, and they complete gender-reassignment surgery.

Transgender athletes must also participate in regular hormone testing and those under 18 are still required to compete with their own biological sex.

According to the new policy, boxers who “switch genders” must have testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles (nmol) per litre (L) for three years before competing in the female division. They are also required to have had testosterone levels below 5 nmol/L overall for the duration of their eligibility.

Boxing Champion Ebanie Bridges slammed USA Boxing’s decision and stated the obvious, expressing that she “has nothing against transgender people” but that we “can’t be skewing the line in sports.”

“This is wrong on so many levels,” Bridges wrote on X. “I will never agree to this… it’s bad enough having trans women breaking records in other sports like track and field, swimming and power-lifting but it’s a bit different to them breaking our skulls in combat sports where the aim is to HURT YOU not just break a record…however I think it’s wrong in ALL SPORT… I have nothing against trans but can’t be skewing the line in sport…. You don’t see reference or debates for transmen in sport… cos it’s not a threat… It ain’t just about the test levels what about their bone density and a heap of other biological factors. Cutting ur bits off and adding boobs won’t take back the masculine maturity your body has gone thru before you decided u are now a woman.”

She continued, suggesting that the best solution would be to “have a transgender division” in order to protect biological women from severe injuries or even death when boxing biological men.

USA Boxing reportedly said in a rather ironic statement that the adopted policy has been put in place “to provide fairness and safety for all boxers.”

