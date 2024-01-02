Trump To Appear At Fox News Town Hall On Same Night As CNN GOP Debate

The former president is gearing up for a split-screen showdown with his 2024 GOP rivals. (AP)

4:57 PM – Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Former President Donald Trump has agreed to participate in an Iowa town hall event next week with Fox News on the same day as the CNN GOP primary debate, which will feature several candidates rivaling him for the Republican nomination.

Trump, 77, will be participating in a live town hall event with Fox News in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 10th, the network announced on Tuesday. The event hall live stream will be airing from 9 to 10 p.m. ET.

The town hall event will be co-moderated by “Special Report” chief political anchor Bret Baier and “The Story” executive editor and anchor Martha MacCallum, two of the network’s top news anchors.

This event marks the first time that Trump will sit down with Baier and MacCallum jointly since May 2020.

The news network declared that the town hall will center attention on the “leading issues facing voters ahead of the Iowa Caucus.”

Additionally, the special town hall, which will occur only days before the essential Iowa meetings, will focus on the primary issues facing voters in the Hawkeye State and across the United States.

The Trump town hall will air at the same time as the CNN debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, featuring 2024 GOP rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

Both DeSantis and Haley have asked Trump to join them on the debate stage.

“With only three candidates qualifying, it’s time for Donald Trump to show up,” Haley, 51, said in a statement. “As the debate stage continues to shrink, it’s getting harder for Donald Trump to hide.”

Trump’s appearance on Fox is noteworthy due to the fact that he has adamantly criticized the network in recent months, alleging that it covers him “unfairly” and “works to support his Republican rivals” in politics. Trump also missed the first two GOP primary debates, hosted by Fox News, mentioning a “hostile” relationship with the outlet and his significant polling lead.

Last fall, Trump appeared in an online interview with Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ popular former host that was ousted in spring of 2024, the night of the first GOP debate.

Next week’s event will air live during a prime news hour that typically features Sean Hannity, a leading opinion and commentary host on Fox and a fellow Trump supporter.

