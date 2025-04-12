US Marshals Track Down Convicted Georgia Killer Who Had Been Mistakenly Released From Jail 

(Photo via: Clayton County Sheriff’s Department)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:56 PM – Saturday, April 12, 2025

Clayton County District Attorney has announced that a convicted killer who was mistakenly released from a Georgia jail is now back in custody.

According to District Attorney Tasha Mosley, U.S. Marshals located Kathan Guzman at his mother’s home in central Florida after he spent more than two weeks on the run.

Guzman was charged in August of 2022 with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and necrophilia in the strangulation death of his then-girlfriend, Delila Grayson. She was 19 at the time.

Prosecutors claim Guzman strangled Grayson to death early in the morning on August 7th, 2022, after an hourlong argument. Guzman said that Grayson assaulted him with a knife and put her in a “sleeper hold” for 10 seconds with no intent to murder her, according to the district attorney’s office. However, the medical examiner testified that she would have died if sustained pressure was applied to her neck for more than 10 seconds.

In 2024, he was convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault and sentenced to life imprisonment.

On March 27th, Guzman was mistakenly released following a paperwork error.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen spoke with Channel 2 News and said the release was “the result of a training failure and his workers not paying attention.”

“I am not happy about this mistake made by a sheriff’s office employee,” Mosley said. “My staff worked hard to get justice for the victim’s family and to make our streets safe and we are just disappointed.”

