United Boeing 737 Flight Loses External Panel Mid-flight 

(Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:54 AM – Saturday, March 16, 2024

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a United Airlines flight that lost an external panel before landing safely in Oregon.

Advertisement

The FAA reported that United Flight 433 landed safely at Medford Airport around 1:45 p.m.; however, after inspection, it was discovered that there was a missing panel.

United stated that it will look into the matter further and that no emergency was called since there was no sign of damage during the flight.

“We’ll conduct a thorough examination of the plane and perform all the needed repairs before it returns to service,” the airline said in a statement.

Following the January 5th Alaska Airlines incident where a window flew out midair, Boeing has been the subject of intense regulatory scrutiny, including investigations into the company’s production process safety and quality standards.

Investigations were prompted last week when a Boeing 737 MAX operated by United Airlines rolled off the runway and onto the grass in Houston.

Last week, a Boeing 777-200 operated by United Airlines headed for Japan experienced a tire failure during takeoff from San Francisco. The plane was rerouted to Los Angeles, where it made a safe landing.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!