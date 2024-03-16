Active Shooter Reported In Falls Township, Pennsylvania, Shelter-In-Place Ordered 

U(Photo by KRISTON JAE BETHEL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:37 AM – Saturday, March 16, 2024

At least three people have died, and a shelter-in-place order has been set after an active shooter report in Falls Township, Pennsylvania.

Officials have reported that on Saturday morning, there were “several” gunshot victims in Falls Township.

“There are several gunshot victims, and it is unknown at this time if they are targeted or random,” the police said in the post. “MTPD is monitoring our traffic and borders, and it does not seem that the shooter has entered our township limits.”

In the wake of the shootings, some businesses and an amusement park in the Middletown area have voluntarily closed, according to the police.

The Falls Township Police Department has posted on social media that it is receiving assistance from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

According to police in a news release, preliminary evidence showed that Andre Gordon, 26, was driving a stolen car when he shot and killed two residents of the house.

Gordon is suspected of killing someone else at a house on Levittown’s Edgewood Lane after that incident and then running away, according to the police.

He is accused of carjacking a driver at gunpoint in the Morrisville Dollar General parking lot at approximately 9:13 a.m. According to the authorities, the driver was unharmed.

According to authorities, Gordon is thought to have known the three shooters.

Authorities believe the gunman is operating a 2016 gray Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania license plate and a white-lettered sticker that reads “Namaste” on the right bumper.

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Penn.) said he has been briefed on the matter.

“I’ve been briefed on the developing incident in Falls Township, Bucks County, and directed @PAStatePolice to coordinate with our law enforcement partners and provide whatever support is needed on the ground,” he said. “For those in the area, please continue to shelter in place and listen to law enforcement’s direction.”

The Pennsylvania State Police say they are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

