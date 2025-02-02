United Airlines Plane Evacuated After It Catches Fire On Runway 

A United Airlines plane takes off as another taxis at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) following the Thanksgiving holiday on December 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:48 PM – Sunday, February 2, 2025

A United States flight from Houston to New York had to be evacuated after it caught on fire during takeoff.

On Sunday, United Airlines Flight 1382, an Airbus A320, was evacuated at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas, after an engine fire forced the crew to abort takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane was evacuated due to a “reported engine issue” just after 8:30 a.m.

Some passengers had to evacuate using emergency slides, while others exited through the jet bridge, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Video footage taken by passengers shows them standing on the tarmac as emergency crews responded.

According to reports, there were 104 passengers and five crew members on board, though no injuries have been reported.

The flight was rescheduled to take off at 12:30 p.m. local time.

The FAA is now investigating the incident.

This comes after a plane crashed near a mall in Philadelphia, which killed seven people and injured 19 others.

The incident also follows after a major plane crash in the Washington, D.C., area — where an Army Black Hawk Helicopter collided with a commercial American Airlines plane, killing 67 people on board.

