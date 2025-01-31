Pennsylvania: Plane Crashes Near Residential Area In Philly Neighborhood, Multiple Casualties Reported

Ambulances drive off as local first responders salute the flag draped bodies of service members killed in the aviation crash at a temporary emergency disaster site at Buzzards Point on January 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:00 PM – Friday, January 31, 2025

UPDATE: 1/31/25- 5:24 pm PT- Police have verified that six individuals were on board the plane, not two as originally reported by CBS.

Advertisement

A small plane downward crashed near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday night — with multiple casualties being reported so far.

The plane struck the ground shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday evening, causing a massive explosion that set off multiple fires to homes in the region.

“Major incident near Cottman and Bustleton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall,” The City of Philadelphia posted on X. “Roads closed in the area included parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid Area.”

The aircraft was reportedly carrying two passengers, according to CBS News.

It is currently unclear whether the individuals on the plane were able to eject, according to police. However, other officials who reached out to the press have presumed that the two did not survive the incident.

Although the cause of the sudden crash remains unclear currently, video footage shows the aftermath in the parking lot of a mall nearby, as first responders rush towards the scene.

The incident also follows after a major plane crash in the Washington, D.C., area — where an Army Black Hawk Helicopter collided with a commercial American Airlines plane, killing 67 people on board.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!