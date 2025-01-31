Inflation Rises In December And What The Fed May Do With Rates

OAN’s Alicia Summers
5:00 PM – Friday, January 31, 2025
December’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, showed a 0.3% monthly increase and a 2.6% rise year-over-year, as expected. Energy prices led the increase, up 2.7% from November but down 1.1% compared to last year. Core inflation, excluding food and energy, rose by 0.2% in December and 2.8% from the previous year. David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group joins Alicia Summers to provide insights into these trends, including the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates steady at 4.25%-4.5%. The discussion explores the Fed’s influence over rate cuts in light of current inflation data.