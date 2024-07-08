United Airlines Boeing Jet Loses Wheel Seconds After Takeoff From LAX

(Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:33 PM – Monday, July 8, 2024

A wheel has fallen off a United Airlines Boeing 757-200 just moments after takeoff.

On Monday, United confirmed in a statement that a wheel fell off the jet as Flight 1001 departed Los Angeles International Airport around 7 a.m. local time on its way to Denver.

About three hours later, the aircraft safely landed in Denver with no injuries sustained by any of the 174 passengers or seven crew members on board.

According to a United representative, the wheel was eventually discovered in Los Angeles, and the company is looking into what caused the accident. It was not immediately clear if it resulted in any harm on the ground.

“The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we are investigating what caused this event,” the statement said.

The incident comes after a similar one that occurred in March when a Boeing 777-200 carrying 249 people lost a wheel shortly after takeoff from San Francisco on its way to Osaka, Japan.

After being rerouted to LAX, the aircraft in March had made a safe and injury-free landing there. However, the wheel caused serious damage to cars parked in the airport parking lot.

