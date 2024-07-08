Detroit Cracking Down On Illegal Block Parties After Violent 4th Of July Weekend

A Walther P22 pistol is pictured 17 April 2007 in Centerville, Virginia. (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

4:57 PM – Monday, July 8, 2024

The mayor of Detroit outlined new measures for policing block parties following multiple shootings over the holiday weekend.

On Monday, Mayor Mike Duggan (D-Mich.) said since July 4th police responded to shootings at six separate illegal block parties, three homicides, and 24 other shooting victims.

Authorities wanted to make it clear that they’re not going after those having the typical, wholesome family barbecue.

“These are intentional, pre-planned events looking to attract people from miles away, people who are coming here carrying illegal weapons planning to party into the wee hours of the evening,” said Mayor Duggan.

Officials said at least 40% of all of the shooting victims lived outside of the city of Detroit.

The press conference came after 21 people were shot, two fatally, during an illegal block party early Sunday morning.

Police said over 100 rounds were discovered at the scene along with nine weapons. Officers added that their investigation shows multiple people fired shots.

The mayor said that the violence seen within the first week of July threatens to undo years worth of progress.

According to local police, the department has received over 500 911 calls about pop-up parties since May.

Teams will now steer away from targeting the partygoers and put their main focus on punishing the organizers.

“Those who have organized these large illegal parties, we are going to arrest them and we are going to prosecute the host and the property owners for the public disturbances,” the mayor said.

Officers will now be assigned to patrol through neighborhoods to specifically keep an eye out for such parties.

They’ll also increase radio patrol, enhancing block party calls to a Priority 1 response, as well as make sure people know how to go through the process to host a large-scale event legally.

Neighborhood parties become illegal if:

Cars are parked on the sidewalks, lawns, or on illegally on street

Attendees begin loitering in public areas or otherwise or otherwise interfere with vehicular or pedestrian traffic

Music and noise are excessive, which can be at any time, but is enforced more strictly after 10:00 PM

Youths unaccompanied by parent, legal guardian, or responsible adult violating curfew: 15 and under after 10 PM 17 and under after 11 PM



