UAE Announces Arrest Of 3 Suspects In Connection To Murder Of Abu Dhabi Rabbi, Israel Says It Was ‘Abhorrent Act Of Anti-Semitic Terrorism’

11:11 AM – Sunday, November 24, 2024

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) released a statement announcing that three suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of Rabbi Zvi Kogan who had been missing for several days.

On Sunday, UAE Ministry of Interior said that the three “perpetrators” were arrested and the “necessary legal procedures were initiated” after the body of Kogan was discovered.

“The Ministry warned clearly and firmly that it will use all available legal powers to deal severely and without leniency with anyone who dares to take any actions or acts that seek to destabilize society or threaten its security, stressing its full readiness to take the utmost deterrent measures to ensure the protection of the gains of coexistence and social peace in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” the UAE said in a statement.

Kogan had been reported missing by his family on Thursday, however, his body was not discovered until early Sunday.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on X regarding the murder.

“The UAE intelligence and security authorities have located the body of Zvi Kogan, who has been missing since Thursday, 21 November 2024,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. “The Israeli mission in Abu Dhabi has been in contact with the family from the start of the event and is continuing to assist it at this difficult time; his family in Israel has also been updated.”

“The murder of Zvi Kogan, of blessed memory, is an abhorrent act of antisemitic terrorism. The State of Israel will use all means and will deal with the criminals responsible for his death to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement added.

Kogan was an emissary of the Chabad Lubavitch movement, a well-known and observant branch of Hasidic Judaism based in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was a resident of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and holds dual citizenship in Moldova and Israel.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kogan worked as a recruiter and was “passionate about volunteering and serving [his] community.”

The statement gave no details of the identity of the arrested suspects.

