Attempted Murder Suspect Released Without Bail

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:07 AM – Sunday, November 24, 2024

A man accused of shooting a FedEx employee in the hub parking lot has been set free without bail, despite the local district attorney asking the court to keep him behind bars.

According to reports, 18-year-old Tyreese Earnest has been charged with attempted second degree murder after he shot a FedEx employee in the parking lot of a distribution center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Earnest had been booked with a $200,000 bond, however, last week a judge ruled that the accused shooter would be released on his own recognizance with no bail.

“The details of the alleged crime, the fact that the victim was ambushed, and the violent nature of it convinces us that this suspect is a threat to public safety,” Steve Mulroy, district attorney for Shelby County, said in a statement.

WREG reported that Earnest’s accused conspirators, twin brothers Ja’Marcus Odell and Ja’Marion Odell, are still in jail with $80,000 bonds.

Ja’Marion Odell admitted to driving Earnest and his brother to the scene of the crime, and the two were charged with criminal attempt facilitation, a class A felony.

State Senator Brent Taylor, criticized the DA and his staff for not doing more to keep the accused gunman in prison.

“The [assistant district attorney] in this case was as weak as a kitten’s meow,” Taylor posted on X. “The ADA would have been just as effective sitting in the audience watching the proceeding as a spectator.”

Taylor went on to send a letter to the district attorney requesting he file a Writ of Certiorari in the matter.

He also released the audio of the hearing where Earnest was granted to be set free without bail.

Earnest is scheduled to be back in court on November 26th.

