U.S. Surgeon General’s New Advisory Links Alcohol To Increased Cancer Risk

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:55 AM – Friday, January 3, 2025

The U.S. Surgeon General has released a new advisory warning of alcohol-related cancer risk.

Dr. Vivek Murthy issued the advisory on Friday following conducted research that has reportedly linked alcoholic beverages to at least seven types of cancers.

Specifically, the advisory notes that alcohol can increase the risk of throat, liver, esophageal, mouth, larynx (voice box), colon, and rectal cancers.

Alcohol consumption has been listed as the “third leading preventable cause of cancer” in the United States, the advisory noted, while tobacco and obesity took the top two spots on the list.

“Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States — greater than the 13,500 alcohol-associated traffic crash fatalities per year in the U.S. — yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk,” Murthy continued. “This Advisory lays out steps we can all take to increase awareness of alcohol’s cancer risk and minimize harm.”

After the advisory announcement, shares of alcohol manufacturers, including Molson-Coors and Anheuser-Busch, initially dipped over 1% following the advisory.

The advisory noted that 72% of adults in the U.S. admitted they had one or more drinks per week between 2019 and 2020.

In 2020, 741,300 cancer cases were related to alcohol consumption, according to the surgeon general. On average, alcohol-related cancer deaths have also decreased its “victims” lives by around 15 years.

Meanwhile, the younger generation has statistically begun to step away from consuming alcohol in comparison to older generations.

Close to two-thirds of adults, aged 18 to 34, acknowledge that alcohol consumption negatively affects health, compared to less than 40% of people, ages 35 to 54, and 55 and over, according to a Gallup survey released back in August.

