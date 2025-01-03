Feds Slam JetBlue With $2M Fine For ‘Chronic Flight Delays’

Employees of Jet Blue airlines work on an engine of an Airbus A320 passenger aircraft in a maintenance hangar of the company at JFK International Airport in New York on March 4, 2024, prior of a Career Discovery Week event. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:29 AM – Friday, January 3, 2025

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $2 million fine against JetBlue for “operating multiple chronically delayed flights,” marking the first such penalty by the federal agency.

Advertisement

On Friday, the agency said it’s the first time it has fined an airline for chronic delays on specific routes, which it blamed on “unrealistic scheduling” by the airline.

“Illegal chronic flight delays make flying unreliable for travelers. Today’s action puts the entire airline industry on notice that we expect their flight schedules to reflect reality,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

Airlines are prohibited from offering unrealistic schedules that don’t reflect actual flight departure and arrival times. However, an investigation by the Department of Transportation found that JetBlue operated four chronically delayed flights at least 145 times between June 2022 through November 2023, according to the agency.

Additionally, each flight was delayed for five consecutive months or more. Despite the department warning JetBlue about inaccurate flight departure and arrival times on its flight departure and arrival times on its flight between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, the airline continued to operate three more repeatedly delayed flights between Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida and JFK; and between Fort Lauderdale and Windsor Locks, Connecticut, the agency said.

Furthermore, there were 395 delays and cancellations across these four chronically delayed flights in total, the department said.

The agency has ongoing investigations into other airlines for unrealistic flight schedules that do not reflect actual departure and arrival times.

A flight is considered chronically delayed if it flies at least 10 times a month and arrives more than 30 minutes late more than 50% of the time, with cancellations included as delays, according to the agency.

The agency also found that the airline was responsible for over 70% of the chronically delayed flights.

As a result, the carrier must pay half the penalty in cash to the U.S. Treasury, with the other $1 million going to compensate JetBlue passengers harmed by the delayed flights or any future disruptions caused by JetBlue within the next year. The future compensation must be a minimum of $75 for each affected passenger.

“Illegal chronic flight delays make flying unreliable for travelers. Today’s action puts the entire airline industry on notice that we expect their flight schedules to reflect reality,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “The department will enforce the law against airlines with chronic delays or other unrealistic scheduling practices in order to protect healthy competition in commercial aviation and ensure passengers are treated fairly.”

Furthermore, JetBlue said it had invested tens of millions of dollars to reduce flight delays over the past two years, claiming it led to improvements over 2024.

“While we’ve reached a settlement to resolve this matter regarding four flights in 2022 and 2023, we believe accountability for reliable air travel equally lies with the U.S. government, which operates our nation’s air traffic control system,” a spokesperson said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!