U.S. Stresses Need To Consider Israel’s Security At Top U.N. Court

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell
11:39 AM – Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The United States has told the World Court that it cannot order the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of Gaza and the West Bank without considering Israel’s security needs.

On Wednesday, the International Court of Justice began hearing arguments from 52-countries and three international organizations.

This is the largest number of parties to participate in any single world court case. The hearings are expected to continue for six days.

The acting legal adviser at the U.S. State Department says security must be considered when calling for Israel’s withdrawal.

“Any movement towards Israel’s withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza requires consideration for Israel’s very real security needs,” Richard Visek, the acting legal adviser for the State Department said in the court’s hearings.

“We were all reminded of those security needs on Oct. 7, and they persist. Regrettably, those needs have been ignored by many of the participants,” Visek continued.

Israel is not taking part in this week’s oral arguments.

