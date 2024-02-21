Fmr CNN Anchor John Avlon Announces Run For Congress

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco
12:27 PM – Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Former CNN anchor John Avlon has announced that he is running for Congress.
Avlon posted a video on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, revealing his candidacy to represent New York’s 1st congressional district.
He has filed to run in the Democrat primary. The former anchor is seeking to take on first term GOP congressman Nick LaLota in November.
Avlon left CNN earlier this month after several years at the mainstream media outlet.
New York’s 1st congressional district went to LaLota by 11 points in 2022, in a victory which helped Republicans secure a majority in the lower chamber.
