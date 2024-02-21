Fmr CNN Anchor John Avlon Announces Run For Congress

John Avlon, Journalist, Political Commentator, Author speaks on stage as The Bob Woodruff Foundation hosts The Got Your 6 Summit at Metropolitan Pavilion on June 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation )

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

12:27 PM – Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Former CNN anchor John Avlon has announced that he is running for Congress.

Avlon posted a video on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, revealing his candidacy to represent New York’s 1st congressional district.

He has filed to run in the Democrat primary. The former anchor is seeking to take on first term GOP congressman Nick LaLota in November.

Avlon left CNN earlier this month after several years at the mainstream media outlet.

New York’s 1st congressional district went to LaLota by 11 points in 2022, in a victory which helped Republicans secure a majority in the lower chamber.

