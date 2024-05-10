U.S. Prepares To Send Ukraine Another $400M Military Aid Package

A Ukrainian fighter from the Azov Battalion stands guard on a checkpoint on the outskirts of Mariupol. (Photo by ALEXANDER KHUDOTEPLY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:54 PM – Friday, May 10, 2024

The White House announced on Friday that the U.S. is getting ready to send another $400 million in military aid to Ukraine as the country resumes regular arms sales to Kyiv following the enactment of a $95 billion bill by Congress.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, issued a warning on Thursday, stating that his country was dealing with “a really difficult situation” in the east but that “we will be able to stop them” as long as more American weaponry arrives.

According to a U.S. official who spoke to Reuters previously on condition of anonymity, the aid package for Ukraine includes armored vehicles, small arms that can be used on the battlefield immediately, anti-tank munitions, artillery, and ammunition for NASAMS air defenses.

The “Presidential Drawdown Authority,” or PDA, will be used to finance the arms aid. In an emergency, the president can transfer goods and services from U.S. stockpiles without the explicit consent of Congress.

Additionally, Congress also approved $60.8 billion in various forms of aid to Ukraine as part of the $95 billion foreign aid measure.

The pledge of extra assistance followed an armored ground assault by Russian forces on Friday in Kharkiv.

“As replenishment funds for articles drawn from stocks are deployed, U.S. defense companies would gain more contracts as the Russia-Ukraine war grinds on,” U.S. News reported.

After the supplemental budget package is passed, experts predict that RTX’s order backlog—as well as those of other companies that earn federal contracts, like Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman—will increase.

