Ex-Substitute Teacher On The Run After Allegedly Having Sexual Relations With Teen In Classroom

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:00 AM – Sunday, May 12, 2024

A former substitute teacher is on the run after she allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old in an empty middle school classroom.

Advertisement

Caitlin Thao, 24, was a former substitute teacher at St. Paul City School in Minnesota, where she met the teenager.

On Friday, the school sent a letter to the teens parents about the alleged relations during after-school hours in the classroom.

The alleged suspect appears to have gone on the run after the Ramsey County District Court issued a nationwide warrant for her arrest last week.

The teenager reported to police on March 13th that approximately six weeks prior, he had slept with Thao in her classroom.

According to court records, she invited him to her house, but he turned her down.

Only a few weeks later, in late February, Thao resigned and reportedly admitted what happened to a social worker at the mental health unit at Regions Hospital, where she was receiving treatment.

Thao is facing up to $30,000 in fines and 15 years in prison for a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!