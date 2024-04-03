U.S. May Revoke Houthi Terrorist Designation

A member of security forces loyal to Yemen’s Huthi group chants slogans with others during a pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel rally outside al-Saleh mosque in the Huthi-held capital Sanaa on March 29, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

6:30 PM – Wednesday, April 3, 2024

The United States is considering taking Yemen’s Houthis off its terrorist list if they stop their attacks in the Red Sea.

Advertisement

During a press briefing on Wednesday, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, said revoking the designation could help de-escalate the situation.

The U.S. designated the Houthis as a terrorist group in January as the rebels escalated attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

The terror group started the attacks as a way to pressure Israel to stop its war with Hamas.

In response, the U.S. launched air-strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen. However, that has not stopped them from attacking shipping vessels.

Lenderking said the U.S. is aiming for a diplomatic solution.

“My hope as the envoy for Yemen is that we can find diplomatic offramps to find ways to de-escalate and allow us to pull back eventually the designation and of course to end the military strikes on Houthis’ military capability,” he stated.

Lenderking said there is no military solution. He added that members of the P5 including Russia, China, France and the U.K. support peace efforts.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!