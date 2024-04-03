RFK Jr Warns: Biden Re-Election Poses ‘Democracy Threat,’ Cites Biden Admin’s Pressure On Social Media Companies To Censor Americans

(L) Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) / (R) US President Joe Biden. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

7:00 PM – Wednesday, April 3, 2023

Independent presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy detailed his concerns about President Joe Biden’s possible re-election, describing the potential threat to democracy and the First Amendment in great detail on Tuesday while citing the administration’s prior efforts to manipulate social media companies.

Advertisement

“I can make the argument that President Biden is the much worse threat to democracy, and the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy also highlighted his own legal case against the Biden administration in an appearance with NewsNation‘s CUOMO, which is weeknights at 8 p.m. ET. Kennedy maintained that the president had illegally violated the First Amendment by collaborating with Meta, Google, and Twitter to restrict social media posts and certain keywords.

Missouri and Louisiana also filed a similar lawsuit previously regarding the matter.

“What those cases show is that 37 hours after he took the oath of office… White House officials were meeting with the social media companies with Youtube, Facebook, Google, Instagram, and Twitter, ordering them to censor President Biden’s political opponents,” Kennedy said to host Chris Cuomo.

Kennedy asserted that the Biden administration unjustly used the federal government’s authority as a weapon to force businesses to restrict speech that could hurt his administration.

“The leverage the White House had, it was saying, if you don’t do that, we’re going to bring a trust case against you and we are going to revoke your section 230 immunity,” he continued.

He claimed that in addition to posts opposing Biden’s Ukraine policy, government agencies ordered that some posts from him and other users on public health and the COVID-19 vaccine be removed.

“It was [an] existential threat and the social media companies and went ahead and censored us,” he added.

Kennedy won a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration in February, preventing them from continuing to “coerce or significantly encourage social-media companies to remove, delete, suppress, or reduce, including through altering their algorithms, posted social-media content containing protected free speech.”

Additionally, Kennedy expressed that granting the Biden administration controlling access to social media companies with the intention of banning political rivals would set a “dangerous precedent.”

“Once you establish that precedent, the next president, whoever he is, even President Trump now has that power at his fingertips, and he now can use that to censor political opponents,” he continued.

Kennedy’s attempted bid to join the two-state lawsuit was denied by the Supreme Court, which took up the case that the states of Louisiana and Missouri had filed. In addition, the majority of Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism over the cases, as well as individual plaintiffs, presenting free speech arguments during the court proceedings, despite indications of early victory for the cases.

Social media users chimed in on X (Twitter) with their own thoughts.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!