U.S. Intelligence Allegedly Warned Of The Potential For Violence Days Before Hamas Attack

People light candles in memory of the civilians and soldiers killed, and for the hostages that were taken to the Gaza Strip, in Dizingof Square on October 12, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after an attack by Hamas killed hundreds and took more than 100 hostages. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1300 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:20 PM – Friday, October 13, 2023

A new report suggests the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) provided two warnings to the Biden Administration that there was increased risk of violence by Hamas days prior to the gruesome attacks.

Advertisement

Reportedly an update from September 28th inferred that Hamas was poised to increase rocket attacks across the border.

Additionally, an October 5th report from the CIA warned that there was a possibility of elevated violence by Hamas. Then on October 6th, the day before the attack, U.S. officials circulated reporting from Israel indicating unusual activity by Hamas.

However, it has not been determined if the U.S. intelligence assessments were shared with Israel.

Israel, Gaza and the West Bank are listed as hot spots in intelligence briefings for senior officials almost daily, a spokesperson who participates in the briefings said.

“The problem is that none of this is new,” said one of the sources familiar with the intelligence. “This is something that has historically been the norm between Hamas and Israel. I think what happened is everyone saw these reports and were like, ‘Yeah of course. But we know what this will look like.’”

Another diplomat in Washington D.C. told CNN that their government in the Middle East warned the White House and U.S. intelligence officials repeatedly of a buildup of Hamas and anger among Palestinians that was set to explode.

“The arms that exist in Gaza is beyond the imagination of anybody’s thinking,” they warned, the diplomat said. “The arms that exist in the West Bank, via Hamas, are also becoming a real problem and Hamas control of the West Bank is a real issue.”

According to experts, most Israeli and U.S. officials who were tracking the intelligence believed it would just be another small round of fighting between the two sides.

Meanwhile, according to Biden administration officials, they claim it is too early to determine what was the reasoning behind how the horrific attacks were missed.

The Hamas terrorist attack has resulted in over 1,300 Israelis being killed, according to Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN).

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement