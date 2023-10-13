Two Lebanese Nationals Arrested At Southern Border

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:20 PM – Friday, October 13, 2023

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have arrested two Lebanese nationals at the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas.

On Thursday, two men who are reportedly in their early to mid 20s were arrested after authorities reportedly considered them “special interest aliens.”

“Special interest aliens” are people from nations classified by the United States government as having conditions that promote or protect terrorism or may constitute a national security concern to the United States.

The apprehensions come amid concerns about security and the possibility for terrorism have risen in the aftermath of Hamas terror strikes against Israel.

Lebanon borders Israel and is home to the militant group Hezbollah, which, like Hamas, is listed as a terrorist organization by the State Department and is reportedly supported by Iran.

Local and federal police enforcement in Washington, D.C., told the press that they are increasing their presence in the nation’s capital as Hamas’ call for a “Day of Rage” on Friday has heightened tensions in American cities.

The efforts come as significant protests are already building in the Middle East, with enormous crowds showing solidarity for Palestinians in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.

Last month’s threat assessment from the Department of Homeland Security noted that agents have encountered an increase in the number of people on the watch list and warned that “terrorists and criminal actors may exploit the elevated flow and increasingly complex security environment to enter the United States.”

“Individuals with terrorism connections are interested in using established travel routes and permissive environments to facilitate access to the United States,” the assessment also said.

The arrested suspects are currently undergoing extensive background vetting, by local authorities and the FBI.

