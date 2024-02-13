U.S. Flight Attendants Picket At Major Airports For Higher Pay

Flight attendants walk picket line at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Flight attendants for major U.S. airlines are holding rallies at airports around the country to push for higher pay. Tuesday’s protests are not, however, a strike. Federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to go on strike. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

OAN’s James Meyers

5:52 PM – Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Major United States airlines may be without several flight attendants after calls for picketing and holding rallies.

On Tuesday, three separate unions representing flight attendants held rallies at 30 different airports, calling for new contracts and higher wages.

Picket line events were planned to take place in several cities across the U.S. including New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Las Vegas along with multiple others. Close to 100,000 flight attendants are expected to participate across the three different labor unions.

Meanwhile, the calls for protesting comes as over two-thirds of flight attendants at several major airlines including United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Air Wisconsin, American Airlines, Omni and Frontier are currently in new union contract negotiations.

“Legacy sexism that traditionally devalued our jobs must be stamped out and replaced with the true value of our work,” the group said in a statement for the event. “Our time on the job must be compensated. We need retirement security. We need flexibility and control of our lives.”

Flight attendants also claim that pilots have won pay raises last year while they continue to work at a rate that has not increased in several years.

Additionally, the unions involved called Tuesday’s protests a national day action, not a strike.

However, federal law makes it extremely difficult for airline unions to perform legal strikes because they can be blocked by federal mediators, Congress and the president.

