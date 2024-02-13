Mayorkas Is Impeached After House Republicans Successfully Re-Do Vote

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill on May 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

4:40 PM – Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Republicans overcame strong Democrat resistance to proceed with their accusations, and Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the U.S. homeland security secretary, became the first member of the sitting cabinet to be impeached.

In a vote that broke all previous records, the U.S. House of Representatives decided on Tuesday to remove Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas from office.

Mayorkas was accused of deliberately failing to enforce border rules and betraying public confidence.

By a vote of 214-to-213, Republicans triumphed over Democrat members’ resistance and internal dissent to impeach Mayorkas.

Republicans cheered as the vote was gaveled out. GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a driving force behind the impeachment, was seen posing in photos with members while receiving hugs and congratulations.

Prior to the vote’s announcement, a Democrat yelled, “Shame!” aloud.

Republican Steve Scalise (R-La.), whose return to D.C. helped Republicans push the impeachment process to the finish line, was also embraced and fist-bumped by other Republicans.

Every Democrat had voted “No.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

