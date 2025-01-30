U.S. Figure Skaters Among Those On American Airlines Flight

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided in midair with a military helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. According to reports there were no survivors amongst the 67 people on board both aircraft. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

11:35 AM – Thursday, January 30, 2025

Top United States figure skaters and their coaches were among those who were on the American Airlines flight that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter.

U.S. Figure Skating issued a statement early Thursday morning, confirming that the plane’s passengers included several of its athletes and coaches.

“We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends and coaches, are understood to be among those on board,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.” “Figure skating is more than a sport — it’s a close-knit family — and we stand together.”

In the meantime, the Kremlin confirmed that Russian-born ice-skating coaches and former world champions Evgenia Shishkova, 53, and Vadim Naumov, 56, were on that flight.



The International Olympic Committee offered their condolences.

Doug Zeghibe, the chief executive at the Skating Club of Boston, also spoke on the loss of some of the group’s members.

“This will have long reaching impacts for our community,” he said during a news conference where he was visibly emotional.

