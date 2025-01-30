3 Israeli Hostages And 5 Thai Nationals Freed After 16 Months In Captivity Following Cease-Fire Agreement

Hamas militants escort Isreali hostage Agam Berger (C) on a stage before handing her over to a Red Cross team in Jabalia on January 30, 2025, as part of their third hostage-prisoner exchange. (Photo by SAEED JARAS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:34 AM – Thursday, January 30, 2025

Three Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals who were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists were freed on Thursday following 16 months in captivity making it the third hostage exchange under the new Gaza cease-fire deal.

Agam Berger, 19, Arbel Yehud, 29, and Gadi Moses, 80, were transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which coordinated with Hamas to secure the exchange in the Gaza Strip.

The hostages were forced to join a Hamas parade celebrating the trade, with the hostages now en-route to meet with Israeli soldiers to escort them home.

The 19-year-old Berger was the last female IDF soldier in Hamas captivity after the terrorist group freed four of her colleagues last week, with the others being taken hostage as well during the October 7th terrorist attack.

The girls, who were held in captivity together, were reunited shortly after Berger returned home.

Berger’s surprise exclusion from last week’s exchange threatened to sink the cease-fire deal as it was agreed that female civilians would be freed before soldiers.

Yehud, Mozes and the five Thai residents were released in an uncontrolled and dangerous handover early Thursday afternoon. It took place just outside the destroyed home of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, surrounded by hundreds of masked gunmen and hostile crowds.

However, the other two Israeli civilians were forced to walk through the crowds, with gunmen at their side, from the vehicles that delivered them and later to the Red Cross vehicles in chaotic scenes.

Berger and the Thai hostages were held by the Hamas terror group, while Yehoud and Mozes were held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the handover was unacceptable, in a statement immediately after the release. “I view with great severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages,” said Netanyahu. “This is further proof of the unimaginable cruelty of the Hamas terrorist organization.”

In response, the Jewish State delayed the release of Palestinian prisoners in protest of the handover, with Netanyahu’s office saying it would not proceed “until the safe passage of our hostages can be guaranteed in the next releases.”

Moses and Yehud were kidnapped from their homes in the Kibbutz Nir Oz, where Hamas terrorists also killed Moses’ partner, Efrat Katz.

Moses’ ex-wife, Margalit Moses, and their daughter and two grandchildren were also kidnapped and later freed during the first hostage exchange in November 2023.

His family had been scared about his health after 481 days in captivity. He turned 80 as a hostage last March.

Additionally, with the five Thai nationals being released, officials said that now only three Thai men are still in captivity.

Overall, the terrorist group kidnapped 33 Thai nationals during the October 7th attack, with most working in southern Israeli farms when Hamas launched its attack.

