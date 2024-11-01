U.S. Copyright Office Permits McDonald’s To Repair Ice Cream Machines

The McDonald’s logo is displayed at a McDonald’s restaurant on July 22, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:15 PM – Friday, November 1, 2024

McDonald’s ice cream lovers can rejoice as the ice cream machines may no longer be broken at the fast-food chain.

Advertisement

Franchise owners have complained about difficulties fixing the machines, while the fast-food chain itself has made jokes at how often the machines are broken.

However, those worries may soon be put to rest, after the U.S. Copyright Office issued a new set of exemptions last week that allows restaurants to repair equipment used in “retail-level commercial food preparation,” which includes the soft-serve ice cream machines used to make McFlurrys.

Public Knowledge, a consumer advocacy group, and e-commerce website iFixit petitioned the U.S. Copyright Office for the exemption, which went into effect earlier on Monday.

“There’s nothing vanilla about this victory; an exemption for retail-level commercial food preparation equipment will spark a flurry of third-party repair activity and enable businesses to better serve their customers,” said Meredith Rose, senior policy counsel at Public Knowledge.

Furthermore, one McDonald’s ice cream lover even created a website to track the malfunctions at McDonald’s locations across the U.S., called McBroken.com.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts





Advertisements below

Share this post!