Comedian Tony Hinchliffe Slams Democrat Party For Celebrity Endorsements: ‘Dem Party Looks More Like A Diddy Party’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:02 PM – Friday, November 1, 2024

Roast comic Tony Hinchliffe blasted Vice President Kamala Harris at Donald Trump’s sold out Madison Square Garden campaign rally last week, linking the Democrat Party to a ‘Diddy party’ based on the celebrity endorsements.

Hinchliffe, a nationally touring comic and host of the wildly successful Kill Tony podcast, was made famous for his wild and provocative style, which he showcased during former President Trump’s sold out rally in deep-blue New York City.

Hinchliffe opened the sold-out event, which evoked strong reactions from left-leaning celebrities and politicians, characterizing Hinchcliffe as “racist” and “hateful.”

“The other side has a lot of crazy endorsements: Taylor Swift, Eminem, Leo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, every day the Democratic Party looks more and more like a P Diddy party,” Hinchcliffe stated, evoking an eruption of laughter and cheers from the audience.

Hinchcliffe’s joke was referencing the now controversial rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was recently arrested after multiple accusations surfaced accusing Combs of drugging and raping minors at his famous “Diddy parties” which famous A-list celebrities frequently attended.

Although Hinchcliffe was only joking, multiple celebrities who allegedly attended Combs’s parties and have since endorsed Harris include stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, and Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez has since spoken out against former President Donald Trump and Hinchcliffe for remarks Hinchcliffe made during his set, specifically, linking Puerto Rico to “floating garbage.”

“[Trump] has consistently worked to divide us. At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels. It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character. I am Puerto Rican, and yes, I was born here, and we are Americans. I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actor and an entertainer. And I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy, and in this case, the good girl wins,” Lopez stated during her speech endorsing Harris.

Lopez briefly dated the now disgraced rapper between 1999 and 2001, and was recently asked at a screening event in Los Angeles if she had any comments regarding the allegations surrounding Combs, which prompted her to stop signing autographs and storm off.

Hinchcliffe responded to the backlash on social media, criticizing Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz (D-Minn.) of having “no sense of humor.”

“These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon,” Hinchcliffe responded.

Additionally, star actor DiCaprio, a Harris supporter, has recently attempted to distance himself from Combs, according to the Daily Mail.

Recent photos re-emerging showing DiCaprio with Combs at his notorious “White Parties” in 1998 left some social media users to speculate on how involved DiCaprio was.

“Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this,” stated an anonymous source close to DiCaprio, according to the Daily Mail.

“He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s – but literally everyone did. They were not freak offs,” the source continued. “He has nothing to do with any of that world, so for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous.”

Trump has since distanced himself from Hinchcliffe’s comments.

“I don’t know him. Someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is,” former President Trump stated.

