U.S. Approves $20B Weapons Sale To Israel, Fighter Jets And Missiles Included

Israeli Air Force F-15 Eagle fighter jets flyover a beach during an airshow in Tel Aviv on April 26, 2023, to mark the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel’s creation. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:13 PM – Wednesday, August 14, 2024

The United States approved a $20 billion arms sale to Israel that will include fighter jets, air-to-air missiles, tank ammunition, and other weapons for war to the Jewish state.

Advertisement

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the State Department said in a press release announcing the plan.

“This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives.”

However, the weapons are not expected to arrive in the near future, as it will most likely take years to fill the contracts. The earliest that Israel can expect the weapons is 2026, and another shipment in 2029 will provide the American jets. The move is a long-term investment intended to help Israel provide better security and expand its military capabilities into the future.

The F-15 fighter jets and associated equipment cost almost $19 billion, while the tank cartridges are worth around $775 million, and the vehicles will cost close to $583 million.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant thanked Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for the approvals in a post on X (Twitter).

“As we fight to defend Israel on 7 different fronts, your message[s] of support and commitment to Israel’s security are clear,” he wrote.

The sales will advance “critical force buildup initiatives that assist Israel in developing and maintaining its qualitative military edge in the region.”

The newest weapons sale comes after the Biden-Harris administration had halted at least one shipment of weapons to Israel due to worries over how it would be used, and how their administration would be viewed, in the ongoing Hamas-Israeli war. Democrat voters are made up of a large demographic of pro-Palestine, anti-Israel-minded individuals who have condemned Biden for working with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Since October 7th, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, the U.S. has sent over 10,000 destructive 2,000-pound bombs, along with thousands of Hellfire missiles.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!