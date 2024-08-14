Minnesota: 8-Year-Old Girl Beats Robber With Baseball Bat At Father’s Liquor Store

(Photo via: Ramsey County Jail – camera footage of incident)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:40 PM – Wednesday, August 14, 2024

An eye-opening security video shows an 8-year-old girl beating a suspected robber with a baseball bat at her father’s Minnesota-based liquor store.

The young child confronted the would-be robber, who has since been identified as Conchobhar “Conor” Joseph Morrell, 37, after he entered the Maplewood, New Jersey, Big Discount Liquors store at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Morrell quickly confronted the liquor store clerk and displayed what looked to be a handgun.

“He put the gun on the table, he asked me to give him all the money and everything in the register, I told him, ‘Yes — I’ll give you everything,’” said the store owner and dad, who was identified as “Leo.”

The 37-year-old suspect, who was dressed in an Amazon uniform, then allegedly attempted to rush behind the counter where the man’s child was standing in order to grab the cash and make a run for it.

The father can be seen on surveillance footage punching Morrell and putting him on the ground before the young girl stepped in to intervene. The video also appears to show her arming herself with the bat and striking the suspect repeatedly while her father pinned him down.

Additionally, the father claims that until he watched the security tape afterwards, he was not “fully aware” that his daughter had intervened with the bat, as he was in a state of shock.

“I’m so proud of her, she’s so strong,” the clerk and father said. “That day, I just wanted to cry. When I saw the video, I didn’t expect she’d do that. I expect a little girl crying, screaming.”

Morrell eventually ran out of the store a short while later, but police said that he was soon apprehended by an officer who was nearby. He was charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery.

Police also said that the “weapon” Morrell used to threaten the clerk turned out to be a painted BB gun, rather than a handgun.

Meanwhile, an Amazon company spokesperson spoke to reporters and explained that Morrell had been working as a delivery associate for a third-party service and that he will be “immediately offboarded,” effective immediately.

Morrell is being held in custody at Ramsey County Jail and is expected to have his first court hearing on Friday.

