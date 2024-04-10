U.K. Signs Arms Production Agreement With Ukraine

Members of the Siberian battalion within the Ukrainian Armed Forces take part in a military training exercise on a shooting range in Kyiv region on April 10, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

11:58AM – Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Officials and defense companies from the United Kingdom have signed an agreement with Ukraine to promote the country’s domestic defense industry.

The agreement was signed in Kyiv, Ukraine in the hopes of granting beleaguered and outnumbered Ukrainian soldiers increased material support.

According to Defense Executive Andy Start, the new arrangement will not only support Ukraine’s war effort. However, it will also help to make Ukraine less reliant on defense production abroad.

“We now recognize we need to step up to partnering with the Ukrainian defense industry to position Ukrainian defense industry to be better able to respond at speed and to support the Ukrainian economy,” Start said.

Ukraine defense officials say they hope to domestically produce one-million “first person view” drones this year. The country also hopes to increase their production of long-range drones.

